Ben Platt on a ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Movie and His ‘Now or Never’ Stache: WATCH

Actor/singer Ben Platt spoke to Jimmy Fallon about a possible film adaptation of the Broadway role that made him famous: Dear Evan Hansen.

Said Platt: “We’re kind of in this weird COVID limbo where kind of anything can happen. It’s something we’ve definitely been trying to get together and make happen … It’s kind of a toss-up at this point based on, can we do it safely, and can we get it together in time. Some of us are getting a little long in the tooth so it’s a now or never kind of thing. I’m hoping that we can find safe way to do it and as of now it could go either way. It think it could be a beautiful thing so we’ll see.”

Of his isolation stache, Platt said, “I’ve been afraid to do it, and I figured now or never king of thing. My boyfriend Noah [Galvin] really likes it, so it makes me really like it.”