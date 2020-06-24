Police Seek Woman Who Deliberately Coughed in Face of Hispanic Mother’s Baby: WATCH

Police are seeking information on a woman who deliberately coughed in the face of a Hispanic mother’s baby in a San Jose, California yogurt shop last week.

Wrote the San Jose PD: “On Friday, June 12, 2020, at about 5:25 PM, an assault occurred at Yogurtland, located at 5638 Cottle Road in San Jose. The unknown adult female suspect was standing in line inside the business, in front of an adult female and her 1 year-old child who was in a stroller. The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect was upset the female was not maintaining proper social distancing, so the suspect removed her face mask, got close to the baby’s face, and coughed 2-3 times. The suspect left the scene and has not been identified or apprehended. The suspect is described as a white female in her 60s, medium build, wearing a gray bandana, glasses, long sleeve shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants, and patterned tennis shoes.”

The mother, Mireya Mora, told NBC Bay Area that she was targeted because of her race: “She said, ‘so you don’t understand, and do you even understand what I’m saying, like I’m not even speaking English.’ … She used her mouth and body as a weapon.”