Rhode Island, Michael Flynn, Sahara Dust Plume, Ben Domenech, Baseball, Henry Cavill, BLACKPINK, Miley Cyrus, Mars: HOT LINKS

MICHAEL FLYNN. Federal appeals court orders judge to dismiss case against former Trump national security adviser: “If unchallenged with further appeals, the ruling exonerates Flynn after he sought to change his plea and claimed innocence. The three-judge panel on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals decided the trial judge, Sullivan, didn’t have enough reason to question the DOJ’s prosecution decisions in this case. They also said Sullivan having a third-party attorney weigh in on Flynn’s case, the former judge John Gleeson, isn’t needed anymore.”

RHODE ISLAND. State moves to change name over slavery connotations: “The official name of the smallest U.S. state is Rhode Island and Providence Plantations. Some of its residents have been trying for the past three decades to drop the phrase ‘and Providence Plantations,’ which they consider an offensive reminder of the state’s once-dominant role in the trade of enslaved Africans.”

SIENA POLL. Joe Biden takes 14 point lead over Trump: “Joseph R. Biden Jr. has taken a commanding lead over President Trump in the 2020 race, building a wide advantage among women and nonwhite voters and making deep inroads with some traditionally Republican-leaning groups that have shifted away from Mr. Trump following his ineffective response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new national poll of registered voters by The New York Times and Siena College.”

CARDS AGAINST HUMANITY. Co-founder resigns after allegations he fostered a sexist and racist culture.

HENRY CAVILL. He’s hoping to return to play the Man of Steel sometime soon.

MEL GIBSON. Winona Ryder lied about my homophobia and anti-Semitism.

6 MONTHS. Miley Cyrus announces she’s sober.

RIP. Margarita Pracatan.

BUBBA WALLACE. Black NASCAR driver joins Don Lemon after FBI finds noose in garage had been there since 2019.

"I'm pissed. I'm mad because people are trying to test my character and the person that I am and my integrity." – NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace on social media reaction to the conclusion of the FBI investigation into the noose found in his team's garage https://t.co/YH4ynYqv64 pic.twitter.com/fB0m9Yj9FD — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) June 24, 2020

TEXAS. State hits all time high for new coronavirus infections: “The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 5,489 new cases. Abbott initially revealed the daunting new record during an interview with TV station KBTX in which he urged people to take the deadly disease seriously, telling them to wear a mask in public, stay home when possible and take other precautions.”

STOP HATE FOR PROFIT. Facebook boycott is gaining steam… “I think the country is reckoning with this legacy of systemic racism in a way that it hadn’t before. You see this playing out in the public square [and] it seems to be playing out in the political arena,” Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), told The Hill in an interview Tuesday. “That environment, I think, creates the conditions in which this advertising pause has so much appeal.”

SANDS OF THE SAHARA. Massive Saharan dust cloud headed toward U.S. “This is the most significant event in the past 50 years. Conditions are dangerous in many Caribbean islands,” Pablo Méndez Lázaro, from the University of Puerto Rico’s School of Public Health, told the Associated Press.

Today's view of a large Saharan dust plume.



Watch in near-realtime: https://t.co/mtWrgxAxqY. pic.twitter.com/aq4Ozto4Ng — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) June 19, 2020

60 GAMES. Major League Baseball says it will play season. “Major League Baseball is set to return. The MLB Players Association (MLBPA) informed the league on Tuesday that players will comply with commissioner Rob Manfred’s imposed outline for a 2020 season. Players are set report for another version of “spring” training on July 1, and the league’s imposed 60-game season will start either July 23 or 24, the league announced. “

‘WRIGHT BROTHERS MOMENT’ Helicopter headed to Mars…

CHARLESTON. Statue of of former Vice President John C. Calhoun removed from city’s Marion Square overnight. “Calhoun died in 1850, 11 years before the start of the Civil War. His support of slavery did not waver during his lifetime. In his press conference, Mayor Tecklenburg quoted a speech Calhoun gave on the Senate floor in 1837, in which he called the institution of slavery a ‘positive good’ instead of an evil.”

The John C. Calhoun statue has straps wrapped around it now as crews secure it to remove the statue from its column. @ABCNews4 #chsnews pic.twitter.com/FCJGKNSkRb — Desirae Gostlin (@DesiraeGostlin) June 24, 2020

BEN DOMENECH. Federalist publisher and husband of Meghan McCain calls on Republicans to get physically involved against Black Lives Matter protesters: “What I want to see right now more than anything is elected officials and community leaders who are willing and ready to link arms with these cops and physically take part in cleaning up this mess and defying the mob.”

TEASER OF THE DAY. BLACKPINK “How You Like That”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Unsolved Mysteries.

HUMP DAY HAIRY. Adrian Anchondo.