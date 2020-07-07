Ann Marie Lastrassi, Colin Kaepernick, Lindsey Graham, Lincoln Project, Deutsche Bank, Bob the Drag Queen: HOT LINKS

SOUTH CAROLINA. Lindsey Graham challenger Jaime Harrison raises record $13.9 million. “Our campaign’s record-breaking fundraising reflects the grassroots energy behind Jaime’s movement, and will allow this campaign to make the investments necessary to send Lindsey home for good,” Guy King, a spokesperson for Harrison’s campaign, said in a statement.

LINCOLN PROJECT AD OF THE DAY. Whispers. “Donald Trump has a loyalty problem.”

FLORIDA. Education Commissioner orders schools to reopen in weeks despite coronavirus surge: “Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order Monday, requiring all schools to open in the fall and laying out the requirements districts must meet to offer any sort of non-traditional remote instruction in addition to their in-person option.”

RNC CONVENTION. Jacksonville attendees will get daily COVID test, temperature check.

JUICE. Lizzo has a very twerky message for her vacation landlord.

L.A. DIGS. Prince Harry AIDS conference video reveals glimpse of where he’s staying in Los Angeles.

ANN MARIE LASTRASSI. Florida congressional candidate falls for conspiracy theory about Beyoncé.

VISION MEDIA. Disney signs production deal with Colin Kaepernick: “The partnership will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity, and will provide a new platform to showcase the work of Black and Brown directors and producers.”

TIKTOK. Video-sharing app exits Hong Kong market: “The short form video app owned by China-based ByteDance has made the decision to exit the region following China’s establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city.”

$150 MILLION. Deutsche Bank fined for lax oversight of Jeffrey Epstein’s finances: “New York’s Department of Financial Services provided fresh details Tuesday of Epstein’s money movements in the years before his death. It laid out how Deutsche Bank sought him out as a customer after his conviction for soliciting underage girls in Florida — and then helped him pay out millions of dollars in legal settlements, send money to women in eastern Europe and withdraw some $800,000 in cash for “travel, tipping and expenses,” according to the regulator.”

GUEST HOST MONOLOGUE OF THE WEEK. Anthony Anderson.

ABSOLUT MEMORY. Jason Lewis looks back at his Sex & The City Role.

Actor Jason Lewis looks back on his memorable role as Smith in Sex and the City. #TMS7 pic.twitter.com/k1P97Y5XkK — The Morning Show (@morningshowon7) July 1, 2020

TEASER OF THE DAY. Away.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. The Old Guard.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Jessie Ware “Step Into My Life”.

DRAG SLANG OF THE DAY. From Bob the Drag Queen.

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. Lil Nas X.