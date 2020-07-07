Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19

Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who has “trivialized the pandemic and flouted social distancing,” has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Guardian reports: “In March, as Covid-19 claimed its first victims in Brazil, the far-right populist used an address to the nation to brag that, if infected, he would quickly shake off the illness thanks to his ‘athlete’s background’. Since then, Bolsonaro has continued to attend social events and political rallies, often wearing masks incorrectly, or not wearing them at all.”

CNN adds: “Earlier on Tuesday Bolsonaro’s press office told CNN affiliate CNN Brasil that the President was being treated with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as he awaited the result of his fourth Covid-19 test in four months. Bolsonaro reassured supporters on Monday outside the presidential palace in Brasília that he had taken a test and his lungs were ‘clean’ — following media reports that he had a fever.”