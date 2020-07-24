Anti-Gay Arkansas Senator Hospitalized with COVID-19 After Railing Against ‘Draconian’ Mask Mandate

Arkansas Republican state Sen. Jason Rapert, who earlier this year proposed defunding PBS in response to gay actor Billy Porter’s appearance on Sesame Street, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

For Christians the Word of God #Bible which includes Romans Chapter 1 and the Book of Jude, are holy. Our reverence for the Bible and rejection of sin has been the moral compass of the world for thousands of years. Rejection of sin does not mean we hate anyone-we love God more. https://t.co/r1scyJFYFW — Jason Rapert (@jasonrapert) June 28, 2020

Rapert, a Christian Nationalist who introduced a bill calling for a federal anti-gay marriage amendment in 2017 — two years after Obergefell — recently appeared at a mask-less church service in Missouri, the Friendly Atheist reports.

The Arkansas Senate announced Thursday on Rapert’s Facebook page that he’s hospitalized with pneumonia and has tested positive for COVID-19, but is “responding well to treatment.”

“This is a difficult time for my family, but we know that God is with us always,” Rapert said in a statement. “We’re sincerely grateful for the many prayers of love and support that have been expressed on our behalf. We have all been doing our best to wear a mask, social distance and be careful like everyone else. This virus is serious and can attack anyone regardless of age or general health. I look forward to a full recovery because my caregivers and the medical staff have been taking very good care of me. Please join me in prayer for all those afflicted with this illness, their families and all those caring for them.”

More from the Friendly Atheist: While Rapert has sometimes advocated for the use of masks, he’s also been pushing the same Republican talking points decrying the pandemic as some sort of hoax and writing off sensible precautions as liberal overreach. When the governor of the state finally issued a mask mandate earlier this week, Rapert said he opposed it on principle.

Rapert wrote of Republican Gov. Asa Hutchison’s mask mandate: “There is no question that Covid19 is serious and can be very deadly for those with underlying conditions and the elderly. But the fact is 99% of our nation has not been afflicted and this pandemic is no worse statistically than other severe outbreaks we have endured without draconian measures isolating the healthy and shutting down our entire economy.”

More of Rapert’s recent coronavirus-related social media posts below.

We need a strong dose of good ole common sense. #COVID19 https://t.co/iPXKZ6KEg8 — Jason Rapert (@jasonrapert) July 15, 2020

Of all the reports of major disease outbreaks in history – there seems to be ZERO record of isolating or restricting healthy people. And ZERO instances of wholesale suspension of Constitutional rights in the USA. #Liberty is not something to take lightly. https://t.co/haETUemPgj — Jason Rapert (@jasonrapert) July 7, 2020

The absolute violation of fundamental #Constitutional rights of United States citizens around this nation by overzealous politicians like @GavinNewsom in #California is dangerous. The #Democrats have not lifted a finger to stop #protests2020 #Rioting #Looting or #Lawlessness https://t.co/m7ELdzoCmI — Jason Rapert (@jasonrapert) July 4, 2020