John Lewis, Chainsmokers Concert, Rose Garden, Doja Cat, Morocco, Alan Menken, Clive Davis, COVID NFL: HOT LINKS

REMEMBRANCE OF THE DAY. Civil rights icon John Lewis’s final ride across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama on Sunday. On Monday, he is set to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

COWARD. Trump to flee Washington rather than pay respects to John Lewis. ” Trump does not have plans to pay respects to civil rights icon John Lewis, who is the first Black lawmaker to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. According to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, the president will travel to North Carolina instead of visiting the U.S. Capitol.”

FOUR WEEKS. Washington Post editorial page editor Fred Hiatt outlines all the impeachable offenses Trump has committed in the last MONTH.

THORNY. Melania Trump announces plans to renovate White House Rose Garden.

COVID-19. World’s largest vaccine test begins: “Volunteers won’t know if they’re getting the real shot or a dummy version. After two doses, scientists will closely track which group experiences more infections as they go about their daily routines, especially in areas where the virus still is spreading unchecked.”

DOJA CAT. The “Say So” singer caught COVID after mocking people for being afraid of it. “Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona.”

NFL. Players told to stay away from high-risk COVID activities or face fines if they catch it: “Players were told weeks ago on a conference call with NFLPA leadership that they could face discipline, including fines, for conduct detrimental to the team if they are found to have contracted COVID-19 through reckless activity away from the facility. This weekend’s memo reinforces that and says that such activity could allow a team to challenge the status of a COVID-19 diagnosis as a football injury.”

CHAINSMOKERS. The EDM duo held a charity fundraiser in the Hamptons, with dicey social distancing: “The plan was to have the crowd socially distance on the 100-acre venue, and it seems there was an effort to keep people apart, but there’s a heck of a lot of people in that area. There were temperature checks before gaining admission, and face masks were even provided gratis. There was also plenty of hand sanitizer, so precautions were in place.”

The Hamptons:



The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert last night.



No social-distancing during a pandemic. We may be doomed…pic.twitter.com/rreahTaK0p — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 27, 2020

VIETNAM. 80,000 evacuated from tourist spot Danang after three test positive: “The Southeast Asian country is back on high alert after authorities on Saturday confirmed the first community infections since April, and another three cases on Sunday, all in or around Danang.”

MOROCCO. Major cities shut down after COVID spike. “The cities to be locked down include the economic powerhouse of Casablanca as well as Tangier, Marrakech, Fez and Meknes.”

GAMING IT OUT. A bipartisan group played out all the possible scenarios of a contested election and the results were not good: “All of our scenarios ended in both street-level violence and political impasse,” said Rosa Brooks, a Georgetown law professor and former Defense Department official who co-organized the group known as the Transition Integrity Project. She described what they found in bleak terms: “The law is essentially … it’s almost helpless against a president who’s willing to ignore it.”

