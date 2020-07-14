Kellyanne and George Conway’s Daughter Has Been Banned from Social Media by Her Parents After TikTok Taunts

Claudia Conway, the daughter of Trump aide Kellyanne Conway and Trump critic George Conway, who made headlines in June after Twitter discovered she she’s anti-Trump, goes to Black Lives Matter marches, is an LGBTQ ally, and is making her voice known on TikTok, has reportedly been banned from social media.

Tweeted Claudia on Monday: “my parents are forcing me to delete social media so this is my last tweet. apparently, i don’t have a platform! it’s fake! love you all so much. keep fighting.”

The NY Post reports: “When one person expressed their outrage in the comments, Claudia responded with ‘#saveclaudiaconway.’ The apparent social media ban came about a week after the teen trolled her parents — livestreaming a confrontation with her mother, a counselor to President Trump, on TikTok and telling her father, conservative Trump critic George Conway, on Twitter that she was ‘sorry [his] marriage failed.'”