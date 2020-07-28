Colleagues Shaken as ICU Chief at Baltimore Hospital Dies of COVID-19 in Husband’s Arms: WATCH

Dr. Joseph Costa / Mercy Medical Center

Dr. Joseph Costa, the chief of the critical care division/ICU at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, died of complications from COVID-19 on Saturday, in his husbands arms. He was 56.

The Baltimore Sun has the heartbreaking details: “Costa… loved his job more than anything in the world, said David Hart, his husband of 28 years. As he lay dying, about 20 colleagues held a vigil and placed their blue-gloved hands on him. … Hart said he placed his cheek next to Costa’s and held his husband in his arms until he died around 4:45 a.m.”

It’s not clear how Costa contracted the virus, but he was leading the front lines of medical staffers working to treat patients.

Said Hart to the Sun: “I get so angry when I see people not wearing masks. It makes me want to take a bar of soap and write on my car’s rearview window that ‘My husband who saved so many lives died of COVID-19. Wear a mask!'”

Mercy Medical Center released a remembrance of Costa.

CBS Baltimore also reported on Costa’s death: