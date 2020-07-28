Trump Shares Video of Quack ‘Doctors’ Touting COVID ‘Cure’, Saying ‘You Don’t Need a Mask’

In a tweetstorm late Monday, Donald Trump retweeted and shared a viral video of quack doctors touting the dangerous and potentially lethal anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a “cure” for COVID-19. Some of Trump’s tweets (more than a dozen pushed false claims about hydroxychloroquine) were removed by Twitter and the video was taken down by Facebook, but not before millions saw it. In one video, Dr. Stella Immanuel, said “you don’t need a mask” and said she was treating people with hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax.

ICYMI: Indict Trump for Negligent Homicide

In the tweets, Trump suggested “the use of hydroxychloroquine to tackle COVID-19 is being suppressed in order to keep deaths high and the economy shutdown ahead of November’s election.”

“The tweets also ramped up Trump’s attack on Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID),” PharmaPhorum reports.

The Daily Beast reports: “The video, which also featured the doctors dismissing mask-wearing, was eventually taken down by Facebook for “sharing false information” about the virus, after racking up millions of views in a matter of hours. Several right-wing outlets and personalities, however, continued to promote the clip of the doctors’ press conference on Twitter, eventually reaching the president’s timeline. Besides retweeting the clip several times, Trump—who recently said his retweets tend to get him “in trouble”—went on to share several other posts promoting hydroxychloroquine, which the FDA has rescinded for emergency use for the virus.”

These folks are calling themselves "America's Frontline Doctors" and they just started a website on July 15. While several of the people are indeed doctors, the group is made up of quite a cast of characters: anti-vax activists, https://t.co/woG5qFkTWA — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) July 28, 2020

Dr. Stella Immanuel is a minister. A random sermon: "How long are we going to allow the gay agenda, secular humanism, Illuminati and the demonic New World Order to destroy our homes, families and the social fiber of America." 😬 https://t.co/hHd1Pt20PE https://t.co/fZwd4sChgH — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) July 28, 2020

Stella Immanuel, the “doctor” seen in the video above, raged at Facebook after it deleted her quack advice.

Hello Facebook put back my profile page and videos up or your computers with start crashing till you do. You are not bigger that God. I promise you. If my page is not back up face book will be down in Jesus name. — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) July 28, 2020

More on Immanuel, from The Daily Beast: “She has often claimed that gynecological problems like cysts and endometriosis are in fact caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches. She alleges alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments, and that scientists are cooking up a vaccine to prevent people from being religious. And, despite appearing in Washington, D.C. to lobby Congress on Monday, she has said that the government is run in part not by humans but by ‘reptilians’ and other aliens.”