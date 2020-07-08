‘Costco Ken’ Has Been Fired After Berserk Rampage at Elderly Woman Who Asked Him to Wear Mask

A man wearing a “Running the World Since 1776′ t-shirt who was captured on video flipping out at Costco in Fort Myers, Florida after an elderly woman asked him to wear a mask has been fired from his job over the incident.

USA Today reports: “By Tuesday, the man yelling in the video had been identified by Ted Todd Insurance as Daniel Maples. Maples had been with the agency since 2016 and ‘is currently the highest-producing sales agent in the company… Likes: Hot yoga, traveling, cooking and mentoring others,’ according to his biography. By midday Tuesday, Maples’ bio had been pulled from the site and the agency released a statement: It had fired Maples.”

Read the statement, from CEO Charley Todd: “Thank you to everyone for their comments and messages raising awareness about a former employee at Ted Todd Insurance. Their behavior in the video is in direct conflict with our company values and their employment has been terminated. Threatening behavior and intimidation go against our core mission to be trusted advisors in our community. We are also committed to immediately reviewing our internal existing culture at TTI. We ask that further feedback be sent to [email protected]