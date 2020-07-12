‘I Thought This Was a Hoax’ — 30-Year-Old Texas COVID Patient’s Last Words Before He Died: WATCH

A 30-year-old coronavirus patient from San Antonio, Texas died this week after attending a COVID party, an idiotic event at which people assemble to see if the virus is real.

Chief Medical Officer of Methodist Healthcare Dr. Jane Appleby, the patient had some last words before he died: “Just before the patient died, they looked at their nurse and said ‘I think I made a mistake, I thought this was a hoax, but it’s not.”

“It doesn’t discriminate and none of us are invincible,” Appleby added. “I don’t want to be an alarmist, and we’re just trying to share some real-world examples to help our community realize that this virus is very serious and can spread easily.”

Appleby said she’s also seeing an increasing number of patients in their 20s and 30s.