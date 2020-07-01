Dan Patrick Says He Doesn’t Want Anthony Fauci’s Advice Anymore as Texas Daily COVID-19 Cases Surpass Italy’s at Time it Was Global Epicenter: WATCH

Texas’s daily COVID-19 cases just passed Italy’s at the time it was the global epicenter of the pandemic, but Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who has said he would sacrifice his life for the economy, no longer wants the advice of the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Locking down doesn’t work! If it did, those two states [California and New York] would be doing better than Texas. Fauci said today that he’s concerned about states like Texas that skipped over certain things. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about! We haven’t skipped over anything. The only thing I’m skipping over is listening to him. … He has been wrong every time on every issue. I don’t need his advice anymore.”

Meanwhile, Texas’s coronavirus cases have cruised to new records.

Newsweek reports: “Texas reported its latest record-breaking daily increase in cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, with 6,975 new infections identified. The number surpassed Italy’s highest single-day jump in virus cases to date, which the nation’s health officials confirmed while it was still considered the pandemic’s global epicenter.”

Fauci, meanwhile, warned Congress on Tuesday: “The government’s top infectious disease expert said on Tuesday that the rate of new coronavirus infections could more than double to 100,000 a day if current outbreaks were not contained, warning that the virus’s march across the South and the West ‘puts the entire country at risk.'”

But, well, you know, to some selfish Texans, “Bar Lives Matter.”