Pro Football Player Christion Jones Released After Homophobic Tweet: ‘Man Ain’t Supposed to Be with a Man…’

Christion Jones, a (former) kick returner and running back for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League, was released from the team after spouting his homophobic views on Twitter on Saturday.

Tweeted Jones: “Ima keep it this real…. Man ain’t suppose to be with a man. A women is not suppose to be with another women. THATS ME THO! Live life with safety.”

As you can imagine, things haven’t gone well for Jones.

Janis Irwin, a member of the Legislative Assembly for the New Democratic Party tweeted at Jones.

Also, @jonessboyy, you play for the Edmonton Eskimos. You play a few blocks from my house at Commonwealth Stadium. I’m so proud to represent this community, but you need to know we are kind and we are welcoming. We challenge racism. We challenge homophobia. Your comments hurt. — Janis Irwin (@JanisIrwin) June 28, 2020

I never will apologize. Thank you tho bro https://t.co/TaCLQ2EzLM — Christion Jones (@jonessboyy) June 28, 2020

We challenge racism and homophobia???? Are you serious.?? Ok after this IM DONE. WOOOOOWWWWWWWW. @EdmontonEsks @EdmontonEsks https://t.co/iQgoYv8tKe — Christion Jones (@jonessboyy) June 28, 2020

They trying to get me fired now!!. A black man giving his opinion on Twitter is sickening for many.



People understand that I don’t care about getting fired standing on what I stand on.



An opinion is obligated. — Christion Jones (@jonessboyy) June 28, 2020

After tripling and quadrupling down on his statement, Jones finally apologized. But the damage was done.