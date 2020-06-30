Pro Football Player Christion Jones Released After Homophobic Tweet: ‘Man Ain’t Supposed to Be with a Man…’

Christion Jones, a (former) kick returner and running back for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League, was released from the team after spouting his homophobic views on Twitter on Saturday.
Tweeted Jones: “Ima keep it this real…. Man ain’t suppose to be with a man. A women is not suppose to be with another women. THATS ME THO! Live life with safety.”
As you can imagine, things haven’t gone well for Jones.
Janis Irwin, a member of the Legislative Assembly for the New Democratic Party tweeted at Jones.
After tripling and quadrupling down on his statement, Jones finally apologized. But the damage was done.