Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Pro Football Player Christion Jones Released After Homophobic Tweet: ‘Man Ain’t Supposed to Be with a Man…’

by Leave a Comment

Christion Jones

Christion Jones, a (former) kick returner and running back for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League, was released from the team after spouting his homophobic views on Twitter on Saturday.

Tweeted Jones: “Ima keep it this real…. Man ain’t suppose to be with a man. A women is not suppose to be with another women. THATS ME THO! Live life with safety.”

As you can imagine, things haven’t gone well for Jones.

Janis Irwin, a member of the Legislative Assembly for the New Democratic Party tweeted at Jones.

After tripling and quadrupling down on his statement, Jones finally apologized. But the damage was done.

Recent Posts