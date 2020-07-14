Brutal New Clip Uses Donald Jr’s Attack on Joe Biden to Expose Trump Family’s Hypocrisy and Nepotism: WATCH

A brutal new ad from the activist filmmaking group Meidas Touch uses Donald Trump Jr’s attack on Joe Biden and his family to expose the Trump family’s “hypocrisy, stupidity, and nepostism.”

You may recall Meidas Touch’s ads that savaged Ivanka Trump’s commencement speech, and Republican cowardice of Trump.

📺 NEW VIDEO



Enough hypocrisy, stupidity, and nepotism.



We need 5,000 retweets in the first thirty minutes on this.#ByeDonJr pic.twitter.com/Z3gRxKqK2g July 14, 2020

Said Meidas Touch in a statement: “The Trump children, propped up in this regime by the bizarre and shameless nepotism seen in banana republic dictatorships, represents the blend of incompetence, entitlement and cringeworthy hypocrisy that has propelled America into disaster we are now in under Trump.”