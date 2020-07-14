Man in MAGA Hat Flashes Gun When Asked to Wear a Mask in Kansas City-Area Restaurant: ‘This is My Exemption’ — WATCH

An 18-year-old working the counter at a BBQ restaurant in Mission, Kansas said he was threatened by a man in a MAGA hat who flashed a gun at him when he was asked to wear a mask, according to the Kansas City Star.

Said Arlo Kinsey, who just graduated from high school: “I asked him kindly if he could go get his mask or if he had a mask and he said he had an exemption. So I asked him if I could see the exemption, just to make sure. And then he showed me his gun saying that was his exemption. … It was definitely a threat. I was looking at the gun thinking he was going to shoot me.”

Kinsey’s boss Bob Palmgren explained further: “(Kinsey) comes around and says this guy won’t put a mask on and has a gun, and I’m like holy sh*t. I run over there, and I’m like hey, what’s going on? And he shows me his Trump hat. And I like Trump. Everybody’s got problems. But it doesn’t make a difference. You don’t have a mask on. And I’m like, your gun’s not going to kill coronavirus, now get the hell out of here.”