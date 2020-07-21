City Council Candidate IDs Racist NYC Motorist Seen in Disturbing Viral Video as Gay Adult Performer

NYC City Council candidate Anthony Beckford, who shared a disturbing video to social media on Sunday, and asked his followers to identify a motorist seen getting out of his car and hurling the word “n***er at someone in his way, before assaulting a man who captured it on video, says the identity of the motorist in the video is Justin O’Brian, a gay adult performer who goes by the name Dustin Gold.

It’s not immediately clear how Beckford made the identification.

The driver's name is Justin O'Brian who goes by the porn star name "Dustin Gold". July 21, 2020

Gold has appeared in several films from Helix Studios and has a Twitter account (wk-unfriendly) that hasn’t been active since 2017.