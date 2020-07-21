City Council Candidate IDs Racist NYC Motorist Seen in Disturbing Viral Video as Gay Adult Performer

NYC City Council candidate Anthony Beckford, who shared a disturbing video to social media on Sunday, and asked his followers to identify a motorist seen getting out of his car and hurling the word “n***er at someone in his way, before assaulting a man who captured it on video, says the identity of the motorist in the video is Justin O’Brian, a gay adult performer who goes by the name Dustin Gold.
It’s not immediately clear how Beckford made the identification.
Gold has appeared in several films from Helix Studios and has a Twitter account (wk-unfriendly) that hasn’t been active since 2017.