GOP Congressman Calls AOC ‘F**king B**ch’ on Steps of U.S. Capitol: REPORT

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-TX) called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) a “f**king b**ch” on the steps of the U.S. Capitol following a confrontation about AOC’s recent remarks that poverty and unemployment were behind a recent spike in NYC crime.

The Hill reports: “In a brief but heated exchange, which was overheard by a reporter, Yoho told Ocasio-Cortez she was ‘disgusting’ for recently suggesting that poverty and unemployment are driving a spike in crime in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic. … The two then parted ways. Ocasio-Cortez headed into the building, while Yoho, joined by Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas), began descending toward the House office buildings. A few steps down, Yoho offered a parting thought to no one in particular. … ‘F**king b**ch,’ he said.”

Asked about the encounter, Williams said he wasn’t paying it any attention.

AOC tweeted about the incident on Tuesday: “I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday. Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door. But hey, ‘b*tches’ get stuff done.”