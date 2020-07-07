Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Tests Positive for COVID-19: WATCH

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has tested positive for coronavirus she said on Monday: “COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

Bottoms also spoke about her diagnosis with MSNBC. The mayor said she would be in her home office for the next two weeks and will be watching out for her family.

“This is startling to me because we have been so careful. …. This is a lesson to everyone, that you have to take every symptom seriously. You can’t assume it’s seasonal allergies. We all need to be tested.”

Bottoms said it was her second test for the virus.