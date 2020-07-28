Fauci Responds to Trump Twitter Attacks: ‘I Have Not Been Misleading the American Public Under Any Circumstances’ — WATCH

Dr. Anthony Fauci responded on Tuesday morning to Donald Trump, who, in a manic Monday night tweetstorm filled with copious amounts of dangerous misinformation, accused the nation’s leading infectious disease expert of misleading the public.

Said Fauci: “I don’t know how to address that. I’m just going to certainly continue doing my job. I don’t tweet. I don’t even read them, so I don’t really want to go there. I just will continue to do my job no matter what comes out because I think it’s very important. We’re in the middle of a crisis with regard to a pandemic. This is what I do, this is what I’ve been trained for all my professional life and I’ll continue to do it…I have not been misleading the American public under any circumstances.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci to @GStephanopoulos: “I don't tweet. I don't even read them so I don't really want to go there. I just will continue to do my job no matter what comes out because I think it's very important.” https://t.co/JgCvhTifYS pic.twitter.com/BJGIqwSjuT July 28, 2020

Fauci also spoke about the states he is most concerned about and the need for a national strategy:

Dr. Anthony Fauci to @GStephanopoulos: "The guidelines that we carefully put together sometime ago. If you do that carefully and you do the fundamentals.. I think we can prevent the surges that we've seen in the southern states." https://t.co/JgCvhTifYS pic.twitter.com/iF9rG9GWAv July 28, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci to @GStephanopoulos: “If you look at the guidelines…that really is the national strategy…Some states are not doing that we would hope they all rethink what happens when you don't adhere to that.” https://t.co/JgCvhTifYS pic.twitter.com/Nw61i7L4gm — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 28, 2020

And the hope for a vaccine: