Helix Studios Says NYC Racist ‘Dustin Gold’ Has Been Fired, Though He Hasn’t Worked in 6 Years

Helix Studios says it has fired gay adult performer “Dustin Gold” aka as Justin or Joe O’Brian, the motorist who was seen in a viral video earlier this week calling a man a “f**king n***er” before assaulting another man who had captured the slur on video and hurling the phone across a NYC street.

Dustin Gold has been fired. He hasn't worked for us since 2014 and we will not use him in the future. — Helix Studios® (@HelixStudios) July 21, 2020

The video was brought to the public’s attention by NYC City Council candidate Anthony Beckford. Beckford later identified the man as O’Brian/Gold. Beckford said on Tuesday that he plans to continue to pursue O’Brian/Gold until he has been held fully accountable.