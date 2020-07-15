Hospitals Ordered to Send COVID-19 Data to White House and Not CDC, Sparking Fears of Cover-Up

Hospitals have been ordered to send their data on COVID-19 infections to the White House instead of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), in an alarming move that reeks of a cover-up.

The NYT reports: “The new instructions were posted recently in a little-noticed document on the Department of Health and Human Services website. From now on, the department — not the C.D.C. — will collect daily reports about the patients that each hospital is treating, the number of available beds and ventilators, and other information vital to tracking the pandemic. … News of the change came as a shock at the C.D.C., according to two officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.”