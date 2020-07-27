‘Bobby Badass’ Reaches for His Gun After Being Confronted About Not Wearing a Mask at Georgia Walmart: WATCH

An armed man said to be shopping at a Walmart in Gwinnett, Georgia (outside of Atlanta) reached for his gun after being confronted by another customer about not wearing a mask. The moment was captured on video and shared to social media.

“You gotta have a mask on, bud,” said the customer shooting the video.

“Says who,” answered the anti-masker. “I don’t give a f**k.”

“Says Walmart,” the witness replied as the man walked away. “You’re a selfish science-denying piece of sh*t bro.”

There are millions of reasons to wear a mask. That’s why we require masks in all of our stores. Live better. Together. pic.twitter.com/8B9nL5eCzL July 20, 2020

“I don’t get muzzled by anybody,” said the anti-masker.

“You selfish piece of sh*t,” the witness replied, following him.

The anti-masker then began pursuing the customer filming him, at one point grabbing for the gun on his waist.

Said the customer: “Stay the f**k back from me. Six feet bud. Reaching for your gun, old Bobby badass. You f**king unpatriotic piece of sh*t. The best thing you could do for America is wear a mask.”

“You’re a pussy, that’s what the deal is,” the anti-masker yelled back.