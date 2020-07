Several employees at a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop in Woodstock, Georgia were fired after a video shared on social media showed them mocking lynchings with a noose made out of bread dough.

A subtle reminder that the founder of Jimmy Johns, Jimmy John Liautaud, is a huge Trump supporter. pic.twitter.com/naLZivxXwT — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) July 6, 2020

Jimmy John’s said the employees were fired, writing on social media: “The actions seen in the video are absolutely unacceptable and do not represent the Jimmy John’s brand.”

The restaurant chain said it was planning to conduct training to prevent further incidents like this.