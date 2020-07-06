Ghislaine Maxwell, Herd Immunity, Ennio Morricone, ‘Hamilton’, Susan Collins, OkCupid, Faithless Electors, Justin Trudeau: HOT LINKS

FAITHLESS ELECTORS. SCOTUS rules that “faithless elector” laws, which penalize or remove presidential electors who fail to vote for the candidate they have pledged to support, are unconstitutional.

RIP. Famed composer Ennio Morricone has died at 91: “His death was confirmed by his lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, who said that Mr. Morricone had been admitted to the hospital last week after falling and fracturing his femur. … To many cineastes, Maestro Morricone (pronounced more-ah-CONE-ay) was a unique talent,crafting melodic accompaniments to comedies, thrillers and historical dramas by Bernardo Bertolucci, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Terrence Malick, Roland Joffé, Brian De Palma, Barry Levinson, Mike Nichols, John Carpenter, Quentin Tarantino and other filmmakers.”

THE ELLEN SHOW. Is it about to be canceled?

GHISLAINE MAXWELL. Former Epstein associate believes she’ll fully cooperate with the FBI. “She’s going to cooperate and be very important.”

ROYAL COUPLE. Ghislaine Maxwell and Kevin Spacey relaxed together in Buckingham Palace thrones…as guests of Prince Andrew.

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA. No plans to make Hamilton into a movie: “it’s hard to stick the landing.”

NO PLAN. GOP has no clue what Trump’s second term agenda would be if, god help us, he is reelected. “Republican lawmakers say they have little to no idea what President Trump’s agenda would be if he wins a second term, making it difficult for GOP candidates to coordinate campaign messages ahead of November.”

MASKS STRONGLY ENCOURAGED. Trump to hold New Hampshire rally on Saturday in Portsmouth: ‘There will be “ample access to hand sanitizer” at the event, the announcement said, “and all attendees will be provided a face mask that they are strongly encouraged to wear.”’

LE BILBOQUET. Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen spotted eating at NYC restaurant…

ZURICH. Tiger kills 55-year-old zookeeper in front of horrified visitors and staff. “An investigation is under way to determine why the zookeeper was in the cage at the same time as the tiger. Despite an emergency team at the zoo luring the tiger from the enclosure and into a holding pen, efforts to resuscitate the wounded keeper failed, the zoo said in a statement.”

COVID. “Herd immunity” unlikely, according to study. “Even if infection with the COVID-19 virus creates long-lasting immunity, a large number of people would have to become infected to reach the herd immunity threshold. Experts estimate that in the U.S., 70% of the population — more than 200 million people — would have to recover from COVID-19 to halt the epidemic,” the Mayo Clinic reports.

TRADE AGREEMENT. Justin Trudeau turns down White House invite: “Trump and López Obrador are due to meet Wednesday in Washington, but Trudeau spokesperson Chantal Gagnon said Monday that while Canada wishes the U.S. and Mexico well, Trudeau won’t be there.”

MISSISSIPPI. House speaker, lawmakers test positive for coronavirus: “Last week I was in close proximity to an individual, one of our House members who has tested positive, so I felt like I needed to go get myself tested just because I had been near that person and this morning was informed that I too have tested positive for COVID.”

BUBBA WALLACE. Kayleigh McEnany invokes Jussie Smollett in justification for Trump bringing up the NASCAR noose. “What the president is making is a broader point that this rush to judgment on the facts, before the facts are out, is not acceptable. We saw it with the Covington kids, we saw it with Jussie Smollett, and now we saw it in this case.”

Fox's Sandra Smith: The Bubba Wallace thing wasn't determined to be a hoax. Is Trump's tweet helpful?



Kayleigh McEnany: This was just like Jussie Smollett!



Smith: Some people will say that's not fair.



Kayleigh: Trump's saying "no rush to judgment"



Smith: We'll leave it there. pic.twitter.com/h4OlYmQTDR — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 6, 2020

IDAHO. Eight presumed dead after two planes collide above lake in Coeur d’Alene: “Two victims, both deceased, were recovered from the air crafts before they sank, Higgins said. The remaining six victims are still unaccounted for but are believed to be dead, Higgins said. They include adults and children but no further details were available.”

MAINE. Challenger to Senator Susan Collins is +4. “A poll released Monday showed House Speaker Sara Gideon with a narrow lead over Sen. Susan Collins, with the Democrat receiving 46 percent support compared with 42 percent for the Republican incumbent.”

INCLUSIVE. OkCupid now lets all their users share their pronouns.

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Stefan Petrov, Jacob Dooley, Chase Mattson, Jefferson West, Jhona Burjack and MORE.

HOW TO MASK OF THE DAY. Sarah Cooper.

How to mask pic.twitter.com/Mm8IBTrNxd — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 6, 2020

BIRTHDAY PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY. This.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Mory Nassar.