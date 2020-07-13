YouTube Personality Joey Graceffa and Boyfriend Daniel Preda Announce They Broke Up During COVID Isolation: WATCH

Social media personality, vlogger, and former Amazing Race contestant Joey Graceffa and boyfriend Daniel Preda tearfully announced on Sunday that they broke up three months ago after six years of dating but have been living together. Graceffa has more than 9 million followers on YouTube.

Said Graceffa: “It was not the worst time, but obviously not the best timing. It definitely hasn’t been an easy decision for me. It’s obviously easier to stay. We’re doing what’s best for us. We both know that this is what needs to be done and what we both need to do to be happy because I don’t think either of us have been happy for a while. … We didn’t have any distractions to keep us from what’s kind of been building up over the past couple of years. Finally with the time given to us we were able to look at it closer.”

Said Preda: “I know that you guys have so many questions but just know that this is completely out of love and admiration for each other.”