Former ‘Love Connection’ Host Chuck Woolery Earns Trump Retweets After Wailing About COVID ‘Lies’

Chuck Woolery, the game show host-turned Trump-bot who helmed Wheel of Fortune (pre-Pat Sajak) and Love Connection for many years, earned a Trump retweet on Sunday night after claiming everyone is lying about COVID.

Tweeted Woolery, who is now 79 and a conservative podcast host: “The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most ,that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.”

He also said, “There is so much evidence, yes scientific evidence, that schools should open this fall. It’s worldwide and it’s overwhelming. BUT NO.”

Trump retweeted him both times.

Meanwhile, U.S. deaths from COVID hit 137,000 and Florida broke a one day record of more than 15,000 new cases.

Twitter had a few reactions:

People are dying because Trump and Sean Hannity and now Chuck Woolery are telling them #COVID19 is a hoax.



Trump is supposed to be protecting us. Instead he's spreading conspiracy theories that are literally killing us. #TrumpIsANationalDisgrace #TrumpIsNotWell #25thAmendmentNow pic.twitter.com/Js7Ep5yyaO — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) July 13, 2020

As the WH attempts to the destroy the reputation of one of the world’s premier infectious diseases experts, the president is retweeting the Covid conspiracy theories of the former host of “The Love Connection”. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 13, 2020

Let's be honest here, Chuck Woolery ALWAYS seemed like a shady bastard https://t.co/7BLTNyaO9T — Jim LaMotta (@jimlamotta) July 13, 2020

Benedict Donald calls #COVID_19 a hoax as does moron Love Connection host Chuck Woolery, when 3.4 million Americans are infected and 138,000 are dead.



Joe Biden will listen to Dr. Fauci and won't lie to you about your health. — Ray King (@king_of_ray) July 13, 2020

A neutron star is one of the densest objects in the universe. A teaspoon of neutron star material weighs about 10 million tons.



Chuck Woolery is the neutron star of stupid. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) July 13, 2020

Did I wake up thinking I’d be reporting Chuck Woolery from Love Connection & his now co-host Dr Mark Young for election misinformation? No. But here we are. Prediction: I’ll be blocked by both by this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/CRNdKxTtA8 — OneGirlRiot (@1GirlRiotAF) July 13, 2020