Man Arrested After Spitting on Asian Skateboarder, Hurling Racist Slur: VIDEO

A shocking video showing a bicyclist spitting on an Asian woman and calling her a “f**king c***k” in a Calgary, Canada park has led to the arrest of a man identified as Justin Williams.

Wrote Braeden Riehl on Instagram: “This man spit on my girlfriend @itsjesslau DURING A PANDEMIC and called her a “fucking ch*nk” and sped off on his bicycle. We are outraged. He also did this to another couple behind us who were Caucasian. I can’t believe I caught this on video. So much for a Saturday night out hey? If you or someone you know has any information as to who this is please pass it on. The worst type of person.”

Said the woman, Jessica Lau, to Global News: “In my 27 years of living in Calgary, I’ve never experienced any kind of racism in my life. It was a big reality check for me and just kind of pointing out this is a thing that’s happening in the world right now.”

Charges are pending, according to police.

The University of Calgary identified the assailant as a former employee, Justin Williams.