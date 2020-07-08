Umbrella Academy, Kanye West, Dead To Me, Madonna, Alexander Vindman, KJ Apa Dancing, Nathan Ivie, Brooks Brothers: HOT LINKS

KANYE WEST. In new interview: Attention-seeking mentally unstable rapper dumps Trump, says the party he’s running for president under is The Birthday Party, is okay with siphoning the black vote from Dems, has never voted in his life, says vaccines are “the mark of the devil” and wants the White House’s organization modeled after Wakanda.

RNC CONVENTION. GOP Senators Grassley, Romney, Collins, Murkowski, and Alexander say they won’t attend.

REPUBLICAN VOTERS AGAINST TRUMP AD OF THE DAY. “Has Your Party Left You?”

New ad: "Has Your Party Left You?" pic.twitter.com/AQl8wgzfWA — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) July 7, 2020

DEAD TO ME: Is it a prequel of Grace & Frankie?

EVERYONE HAS A CRUTCH. Madonna posts topless selfie.

CENTRAL PARK KAREN. Birdwatcher Christian Cooper appears not inclined to prosecute in NYC “Karen” incident.

2020 ELECTION AND COVID. CDC recommends voters consider alternatives to in-person voting: “The guidance was issued with little fanfare on June 22 and suggested that state and local election officials take steps to minimize crowds at voting locations, including offering ‘alternative voting methods.’ President Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that one popular alternative — mail-in ballots — promotes widespread voter fraud.”

BRAIN INJURIES. Doctors warn of brain disorders triggered by coronavirus: “Neurologists are on Wednesday publishing details of more than 40 UK Covid-19 patients whose complications ranged from brain inflammation and delirium to nerve damage and stroke. In some cases, the neurological problem was the patient’s first and main symptom.”

COVID CASUALTY. Apparel brand Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy: “The retailer, which is more than two centuries old, boasts of having dressed 40 U.S. presidents and countless investment bankers. Early to the office-casual look, it became known for its crisp oxfords and jaunty sports jackets. But rent had become a burden, and the pandemic torpedoed a sale process that began in 2019.”

RETIRING. Alexander Vindman has had enough of the bullying, intimidation, and retaliation by the White House: “The President of the United States attempted to force LTC Vindman to choose: Between adhering to the law or pleasing a President. Between honoring his oath or protecting his career. Between protecting his promotion or the promotion of his fellow soldiers.”

CONFEDERATE FLAG. Trump calls it freedom of speech: “My stance is very simple it’s freedom of speech,” Trump told Jessi Turnure, a reporter for the Nexstar Washington, D.C. Bureau. “You do what you do, it’s freedom of speech. NASCAR can do whatever they want, and they’ve chosen to go a certain way other people choose to go a different route, but it’s freedom of speech.”

NATHAN IVIE. Utah lawmaker who came out as gay loses in Republican primary. “In an interview Tuesday, Ivie attributed his loss to homophobia and an aggressive campaign by the conservative Eagle Forum. He said the political activist group, which was founded by Phyllis Schlafly, “ran a complete false attack” that he is pro-abortion rights.”

TIKTOK DANCE OF THE DAY. KJ Apa.

DANCE VIDEO OF THE DAY. BLACKPINK “How You Like That”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Umbrella Academy Season 2.

HUMP DAY HANDSOME. Julian.