Lady Red Couture, Who Starred on Jonny McGovern’s ‘Hey Qween’ Web Series, Has Died at 43

Lady Red Couture, the actress and local L.A. personality also known as Kareemia Baines, who starred with Jonny McGovern on his talk show web series Hey Qween, has died at the age of 43. McGovern made the announcement on social media. The cause of death is not clear but McGovern had previously told social media followers that she was negative for COVID.

Wrote McGovern: “My best friend and sister Lady Red Couture has passed. I am shocked and devastated. I never believed we would lose her like this. Please know this is real and it hurts so bad RIP @mothercouture I love you baby.”

Wehoville reports: “Baines, a West Hollywood resident, was an actress who performed in ‘Leave It on the Floor’ (2011), ‘Judge Lady Red’ (2015), and ‘Jonny McGovern: Dickmatized’ (2011). Baines also was known as the ‘security diva’ at Gym Bar, the popular West Hollywood gay sports bar, which closed recently. And she stood out for her height — 6 feet, 7 inches. ‘When wearing full drag and heels, she stands at 7 feet, 2 inches tall, and as a result, has nicknamed herself ‘the world’s largest drag queen in captivity’,’ says her IMDb profile.”

A few reactions to Lady Red’s passing:

Sending my love to u @GayPimp and all her family/friends in this immense time of loss. Lady Red. I can’t believe this. 💔 she was such a joy of a person. Her laugh. Her smile. — Shangela (@itsSHANGELA) July 25, 2020

Oh my god I can’t believe Lady Red has died. She brought me so much joy the past few years when my manic ass was working the WeHo beat. Rest easy, beautiful soul ❤️❤️👠 — Катя (@katya_zamo) July 25, 2020

I’m so sad to hear about lady red, I met her and once in LA and she was such a wonderful energy, she was and will always be a stunning part of this world 💔 — Juno Birch (@JunoBirch) July 25, 2020