GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Runs to FOX News, is Forced from Board of Christian Charity After Withering Shaming by AOC on House Floor: WATCH

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) ran to FOX News after a blistering speech on Friday by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the House floor calling him out for calling her a “f**king b*tch” on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

In an appearance with Martha McCallum, Yoho denied he had called AOC “disgusting” or the aforementioned slur. He claimed he had called her policy ideas “disgusting.”

Yoho also attacked her for calling him out on it: “I was walking back to my office and all of a sudden I hear somebody go, ‘Ted Yoho.’ She yells it out, I turned around, and she’s pointing at my finger at me and she goes, ‘Ted Yoho, I am not done with you.’ I’m like, ‘okay,’ and like I said, I guess you see what’s going on now is she’s making hay out of this, she’s fundraising off this, she’s out in front of the Capitol wearing her covid masks playing that song ‘Boss…’ I’m not going to say it… making fun of this. But yet, she’s on the floor crying saying how bad this is and yet she’s out there saying the same thing. You know, it’s disingenuous.”

Yoho was also asked to resign from the board of the nonpartisan Christian organization Bread for the World. He did.

Bread for the World released a statement: “As a bipartisan Christian organization committed to alleviating hunger and poverty through sound public policies, Bread for the World upholds the values of respect, dignity, and compassion that Jesus calls us to when engaging decision makers from across the political spectrum. We believe that Rep. Ted Yoho’s recent actions and words as reported in the media are not reflective of the ethical standards expected of members of our Board of Directors.”

“Bread for the World met with Rep. Yoho on Friday and he has resigned from the board of Bread,” the statement continued. “During that conversation, we reaffirmed our joint commitment to expanding opportunity for men, women, and children around the world and thanked Rep. Yoho for his commitment to foreign aid effectiveness and transparency. Despite these areas of agreement, Bread sought his resignation as an action that reaffirms our commitment to coming alongside women and people of color, nationally and globally, as they continue to lead us to a more racially inclusive and equitable world. During this critical time in our nation in which millions depend on U.S. government leadership and improved public policies that center on those most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, it is our hope and prayer that government leaders will find the moral courage and political will to foster healing and civil dialogue that leads to real structural change in our country and globally.”

Here’s AOC’s must-watch full speech on the House floor in case you missed it.