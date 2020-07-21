Larry Householder, Foreign Interference, Trevor Noah, Navy Veteran, ‘Grease’ Prequel, Helmut Newton, Eden xo, Steve Aoki: HOT LINKS

FOREIGN INTERFERENCE LAUNDERING. Democrats demand the FBI give them briefing on foreign interference in 2020 election, accusing Republicans of trying to “launder” the investigation: “Among the Democrats’ concerns is that a Senate investigation being led by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has become a vehicle for ‘laundering’ a foreign influence campaign to damage Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to two people familiar with the demand.”

MICHIGAN. Judge denies release of 15-year-old black girl jailed for not completing online school work: “The case has drawn national attention and protesters are calling it racial discrimination. The controversy centers around ‘Grace,’ a Wylie E. Groves High School student who got caught up in the juvenile justice system. On Friday, Oakland County Judge Mary Ellen Brennan denied the girl’s immediate release and kept her in detention through the weekend. On Monday, the judge denied early release again and scheduled a hearing for September.”

LARRY HOUSEHOLDER. FBI raids home, arrests GOP Ohio House Speaker: “Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested Tuesday morning ahead of an announcement about a $60 million federal racketeering case related to Ohio’s new nuclear bailout law, according to media reports.”

OUT OF HIS MIND. Kanye West goes on bizarre Twitter rant claiming that Kim Kardashian tried to lock him up, says the movie Get Out is about him.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL. Jeffrey Epstein was murdered and I’m afraid I might be too…

MARY TRUMP. Ivanka Trump doesn’t do sh*t: “She spouts bromides on social media, but either she tries to have an impact and fails, or just isn’t interested in having an impact.”

SCOTLAND. Bombshell report reveals Russian meddling in UK elections: “Kevan Jones, a Labour member of the committee, said it was a “scandal” that No. 10 had never ordered Britain’s extensive intelligence agencies to look into the safety of British elections despite seeing evidence of interference in the 2014 Scottish election and the leak of Democratic emails ahead of the U.S. presidential election in 2016. ‘The outrage isn’t that there was interference, the outrage is that no one has wanted to know if there was interference,’ Jones said. The committee members called on No. 10 to launch a full investigation into Russian interference in the Brexit referendum.”

UNPACKED INTERVIEW OF THE DAY. Trevor Noah looks at Trump’s disastrous FOX NEWS interview.

CHINA. Negative coronavirus test required for all air passengers to enter country: “Nucleic acid tests must be completed within five days of embarkation, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on its website. Tests should be conducted at facilities designated or recognised by Chinese embassies in host countries, it said.”

HYPOCRITE IN CHIEF. Trump organization imports more than 8 tons of Chinese goods…

MCCLOSKEYS. St. Louis couple charged with unlawful use of a weapon/flourishing: “The unlawful use of a weapon charge is a class E felony, which can carry a sentence of up to four years in prison and a fine of $10,000. Sources tell 5 On Your Side Gardner’s office will be issuing a summons for the couple to appear in court.”

PORTLAND. Navy Veteran goes viral after beating by federal police. “Christopher J. David had largely ignored the protests in downtown Portland, Ore., but when he saw videos of unidentified federal agents grabbing protesters off the street and throwing them into rented minivans, he felt compelled to act. … And so, on Saturday, he took a bus downtown to ask the officers how they squared their actions with that oath.”

Federal police strike protester with baton, use pepper spray and tear gas outside courthouse in Portland pic.twitter.com/VX2xTVaaYq — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) July 19, 2020

IOU OF THE DAY. Madonna says she still owes Russia $1 million for supporting the gay community.

I made this speech at a concert in St. Petersburg 8 years ago. I was fined 1 million dollars by The government for supporting the Gay community.

I never paid……………….. #freedomofspeech #powertothepeople#mdna https://t.co/6wH53V4aUn pic.twitter.com/LGhV5gUerc — Madonna (@Madonna) July 20, 2020

SUMMER NIGHTS. Grease prequel gets a director….

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful. Starring Grace Jones, Isabella Rossellini, Anna Wintour, Charlotte Rampling, Marianne Faithfull, Claudia Schiffer, Nadja Auermann & more!

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Eden xo – “American Youth French Kissing”.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY 2. Steve Aoki and Frank Walker feat. AJ Mitchell “Imagine”.

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. Garrett Allen.