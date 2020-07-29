Mackenzie Bezos, ‘Pose’, Vincent Van Gogh, Melanie C, Gess, Armie Hammer, Thao Nguyen, Naomi Campbell: HOT LINKS

TWITTER. Closing outbound links to hateful, extremist, violent and misleading content. “At times, Twitter will take action to limit or prevent the spread of URL links to content outside Twitter. This is done by displaying a warning notice when the link is clicked, or by blocking the link so that it can’t be Tweeted at all.”

COVID RECORDS. Six U.S. states report one-day records for coronavirus deaths: “A half-dozen U.S. states in the South and West reported one-day records for coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and cases in Texas passed the 400,000 mark as California health officials said Latinos made up more than half its cases. Arkansas, California, Florida, Montana, Oregon and Texas each reported record spikes in fatalities.”

SUSAN SARANDON REVOLUTION. Armie Hammer suggests electing Biden is just as bad as electing Trump, deletes tweets.

SNUBBED. Pose stars Angelica Ross and Indya Moore react to being snubbed for Emmy nomination. “I feel what I feel because I feel there is nothing we can do.”

BRING HUMANITY BACK. The deets on Oprah’s new talk show.

MADISON. Two women charged for assaulting gay Wisconsin state senator Tim Carpenter, who was filming a protest on Capitol grounds. “Two people within the ‘angry mob’ that allegedly attacked Carpenter, identified by police as Samantha Hamer, 26, and Kerida O’Reilly, 33, both of Madison, surrendered to cops Monday. Both are now facing charges of substantial battery as a party to a crime and robbery with use of force as a party to a crime, police said Monday.”

MACKENZIE BEZOS. Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife has donated $1.7 billion of her wealth since her divorce, some to LGBTQ charities: “Like many, I watched the first half of 2020 with a mixture of heartbreak and horror. Life will never stop finding fresh ways to expose inequities in our systems; or waking us up to the fact that a civilization this imbalanced is not only unjust, but also unstable. What fills me with hope is the thought of what will come if each of us reflects on what we can offer. Opportunities that flowed from the mere chance of skin color, sexual orientation, gender, or zip code may have yielded resources that can be powerful levers for change. People troubled by recent events can make new connections between privileges they’ve enjoyed and benefits they’ve taken for granted. From there, many will choose to share some of what they have with people whose equal participation is essential to the construction of a better world.”

SYRIA. LGBTQ people speak of the abuse they have faced: “Interviewees, who included 40 GBT and non-binary individuals and four heterosexual men, described being subject to rape, genital violence, threat of rape, forced nudity and sexual harassment. The testimonials paint a picture of long-lasting physical and psychological trauma that often goes unaddressed due to stigma against GBT people, unwillingness on the part of victims to speak out about their trauma and inadequate services to help them in Lebanon.

ROOTS. Postcard provides clue to exact location of Vincent Van Gogh’s last painting. “‘Tree Roots’ was painted on the Rue Daubigny, a main road through Auvers-sur-Oise, which is about 20 miles north of Paris, Mr. van der Veen found. The tangled, gnarled tree roots and stumps can still be seen in the slope of a hill there today, just 500 feet from the Auberge Ravoux, where van Gogh spent the last 70 days of his life.”

TEASER OF THE DAY. The Umbrella Academy.

We have an explosive surprise for you 💥💥 Watch the opening scene of The Umbrella Academy season 2 before the rest drops into your timeline on Friday. pic.twitter.com/m4ntwXcbGx — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) July 29, 2020

TINY DESK CONCERT OF THE DAY. Thao Nguyen.

BEHIND-THE-SCENES INFO OF THE DAY. Naomi Campbell on shooting the iconic music video “Freedom ’90”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. “In and Out Of Love” Melanie C.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY 2. Gess “Digital Romance”.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Sellah.