British Actors Who Play Brothers on ‘Emmerdale’ Revealed to Be Dating in Real Life

Max Parker and Kris Mochrie, who play brothers Luke and Lee Posner on the long-running British soap Emmerdale, are dating in real life, according to a report in The Sun.

The men met on Mochrie’s last day of filming, as his character was killed off. Oddly enough, though they played brothers, they had never shot a scene together.

A source told the paper: “They were cast as brothers and are really alike and have been joking that casting did a great job. The boys kept in touch after Kris finished on the show but they’ve spent a lot of time together over summer. It’s early days but they’re really enjoying themselves and who knows what the future holds.”

Last month, the couple filmed themselves taking a soaking wet hike together during a rainstorm in the UK.