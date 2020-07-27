Trump National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien Tests Positive for COVID-19

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a White House pool report.

NBC News reports: “The White House said there is no risk of exposure to the president or Vice President Mike Pence, and the work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted, the pool report said. O’Brien became the White House national security adviser in September 2019. … The news comes just a few days after NBC News reportedthat a cafeteria and an eatery in the Eisenhower Executive Building next door to White House were both closed last week after a cafeteria worker tested positive for the coronavirus.”