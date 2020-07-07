Arrest Sparks Protests in Upstate NY After Video Emerges of Officer with Knee on Black Man’s Neck: WATCH

Citizens protested outside Schenectady, NY police headquarters on Monday night after video emerged of the arrest of Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud, 31, who was later released after being charged with resisting arrest. The video showed a Schenectady police officer with his knee on the suspects neck. Gaindarpersaud said he lost consciousness before being put in the police car.

Crowds protested outside the Schenectady police department on Monday after the video emerged. Gaindarpersaud and his father spoke at the protest. Police Chief Eric Clifford joined protesters at one demonstration, according to the Times Union, and kneeled in solidarity.

The police department’s Office of Professional Standards says it is investigating.