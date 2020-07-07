Florida Teen Who Died of COVID-19 Attended Large Church Event, Was Treated with Hydroxychloroquine: WATCH

Carsyn Davis, a 17-year-old with preexisting health issues who is one of the youngest in Florida to die from COVID-19, attended a church function with 100 other children two weeks before her death, and was treated with the Trump-touted drug hydroxychloroquine, which is potentially lethal.

NBC2 reports: “The ME’s report said on June 10, Carsyn attended a ‘church function.’ NBC2 has confirmed it was a youth church event hosted by First Assembly of God in Fort Myers. The medical examiner reported Carsyn was ‘with 100 other children. She did not wear a mask. Social distancing not followed.’ From June 10 through June 15, the report said Carsyn’s mother, a nurse, and her stepfather, a physician’s assistant, prophylactically treated her with azithromycin, an antibiotic. But on June 13, she developed symptoms: a headache, sinus pressure, and a mild cough. The report said her family thought she had a sinus infection.”

Davis’s mom’s Facebook page “is awash in QAnon conspiracy theories, anti-vaccine and coronavirus misinformation and dubious legal theories” according to Raw Story.

“Carsyn’s symptoms persisted, and on June 19, the medical examiner reported Carsyn’s mother noted she looked ‘gray’ while sleeping,” NBC2 continues. “Her mother discovered her oxygen levels were low, so she gave Carsyn some of her grandfather’s oxygen. The report said her parents also gave her hydroxychloroquine.”