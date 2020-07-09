‘They’ll Go Great with My Lindsey Graham Condoms’: Billy Eichner Mocks Lady G as Host of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’: WATCH

Out comedian and Lion King star Billy Eichner mocked Lindsey Graham — subtly alluding to longstanding gay rumors about the South Carolina GOP senator known as “Lady G” — during an appearance as guest-host of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night.

Eichner interviewed Jaime Harrison, Graham’s Democratic opponent in November, introducing him as the man who is “hoping to send Lindsey Graham off into a very unhappy retirement at Shady Pines,” referring to a nursing home from The Golden Girls.

At the end of the interview, Harrison told Eichner he would send him a pair of the Lindsey Graham flip-flops that he’s selling on his campaign website.

“They’ll go great with my Lindsey Graham condoms that I use,” Eichner responded.

Watch the interview, as well as Eichner’s monologue and his chat with Amy Schumer, below.