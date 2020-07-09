GOP Lawmaker Takes Chainsaw to Mask in Campaign Ad, Compares Self to ‘Jews in Nazi Germany’: WATCH

An anti-gay, anti-choice Republican state lawmaker from Louisiana has produced a campaign ad in which he pretends to light a mask on fire with a blowtorch and cut it with a chainsaw.

“Your body is your private property,” Rep. Danny McCormick says in the video, which he posted to his Facebook page. “If the government has the power to force you to wear a mask they can force you to stick a needle in your arm against your will. They can put a microchip in you. They can even make you take the mark. After all, it’s for the greater good.”

“Government needed a villain,” McCormick adds. “People who don’t wear masks will be soon painted as the enemy just as they did to Jews in Nazi Germany. Now is the time to push back before it’s too late. We can preserve America.”

The Friendly Atheist reports: As you’d expect from someone this blatantly ignorant, he’s a Christian Nationalist too. Besides his campaign website including a separate page for those who wanted to join his prayer team, he filled out a questionnaire declaring that we were founded on “Judeo-Christian values” and that the LGBTQ “agenda” is a “threat to First Amendment freedoms of speech, expression and religious exercise.” The irony is that this guy is so “pro-life” — in all cases, except maybe to save a mother’s life — yet his actions now are contributing to more virus-related deaths. And of course, McCormick is a hypocrite. In the video, he denounces mask mandates because “your body is your private property.” So the government telling people to wear masks is a violation of their civil liberties… but the government forcing women to give birth against their will is just fine.

McCormick, who hails from Oil City, Louisiana, told the USA Today Network that constituents have been praising the ad.

“It’s a tremendous response,” he said. “The liberty message is strong. It’s amazing more politicians don’t take on the liberty movement because it’s so popular.”

Watch it below.