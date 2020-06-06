Lindsey Graham Gay Rumors Erupt Again as Escort Threatens to Out ‘Homophobic Republican Senator’ — Here’s the Latest, and the History

Lindsey Graham’s sexual orientation and hypocrisy became a trending topic on social media this week after gay adult performer and escort Sean Harding threatened to out a “homophobic Republican Senator who is no better than Trump who keeps passing legislation that is damaging to the lgbt and minority communities.”

Harding claimed that “every sex worker [he] know[s] has been hired by this man,” whom he named only as “LG”. Followers of Harding and other Twitter users quickly pointed their fingers at the senator from South Carolina.

Fellow sex workers I invite you to stand with me during this crucial time. EVERY major news network is in my inbox including high profile lawyers willing to take this case. There's strength in numbers – I KNOW you're out there because EVERYONE has a story about LG when we talk. https://t.co/PeKKvQSJAx June 5, 2020

I cannot do this alone. If you’d be willing to stand with me against LG please let me know. — Sean Harding #BLM (@SeanHardingXXX) June 4, 2020

Tweeted Harding: “There is a homophobic republican senator who is no better than Trump who keeps passing legislation that is damaging to the lgbt and minority communities. Every sex worker I know has been hired by this man. Wondering if enough of us spoke out if that could get him out of office? Fellow sex workers I invite you to stand with me during this crucial time. EVERY major news network is in my inbox including high profile lawyers willing to take this case. There’s strength in numbers – I KNOW you’re out there because EVERYONE has a story about LG when we talk.”

Harding added: “I cannot do this alone. If you’d be willing to stand with me against LG please let me know. …. So far I have two individuals who would be willing to go public and support my claims. Anyone else?”

Harding’s claim led to a slew of similar reports, and “Lady G”, the name by which Graham is allegedly discussed among escorts, began trending on Twitter.

The gay internet is exploding over #LindseyGraham today.

An Army of gay escorts are claiming, Lindsay has used their services for years and are trying to figure out how to get around the NDA he has them all sign.

It is rumored that DC male escorts now Senator Graham as "Lady G" — Tom D'Angora (@TomDangora) June 5, 2020

See if they're willing to speak up! https://t.co/F23qf7Rjnf — Sean Harding #BLM (@SeanHardingXXX) June 5, 2020

.@StormyDaniels and I have had a chat, you may stop tagging her to contact me please. 😀 — Sean Harding #BLM (@SeanHardingXXX) June 5, 2020

Can I chime in on this @LindseyGrahamSC male escort scandal or does the NDA I signed prohibit me? — Pamela Escort (@pamelaescort_) June 5, 2020

I’m here to speak;; this man hired me in my first year of FSSW. This was roughly 2017/2018 so there is no text evidence but I have an incredible memory and have DM’d @SeanHardingXXX as @DamagedBttm has instructed me to do so. I have nothing to hide unlike Mr. @LindseyGrahamSC — Pamela Escort (@pamelaescort_) June 5, 2020

Never signed a NDA https://t.co/vFiIv4wCXl — Jizzy Vessel (@spunkchili) June 6, 2020

Ohhhhh I know soooo many people who he’s hired 🤪 — HungerFF (@HungerFF) June 5, 2020

As if 2020 couldn’t get crazier, there’s now an angry swarm of gay male escorts threatening to murder Lindsay Graham’s career. Ladies and gentlemen I give you the murder pornets. #LadyG pic.twitter.com/qQi8yQyTfl — Justin Martindale (@justmartindale) June 5, 2020

This story on Medium was published and deleted.

The flurry of accusations caught the eye of well-known PR and crisis expert Howard Bragman, who wrote on Facebook, “This could get really interesting really quickly for a certain incumbent Senator from South Carolina who’s up for re-election. Stay tuned to this one.”

Sex columnist and LGBTQ activist Dan Savage approved, tweeting: “Outing is a brutal tactic that should be reserved for brutes. Lady G more than qualifies.”

Outing is a brutal tactic that should be reserved for brutes. Lady G more than qualifies. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) June 5, 2020

And SiriusXM host, author, and activist Michelangelo Signorile weighed in on the politics of outing, tweeting: “There’s chatter out there so let me clarify something. There is really no such thing as ‘outing’ — this term was coined in 1990 by a closeted Time mag reporter who had his own self-interest in labeling some of my and other reporters’ work There is only reporting….…Sometime reporting focuses on issues public figures would rather not see made public, and is gratuitous and often unnecessary to report. But other reporting is quite relevant to a story and important for the public to know whether the public figure wants it known or not. “

“Since being gay is not a bad thing — even now according to the courts in a defamation suit — reporting it about a public figure who hasn’t hidden it from people in his/her life, but just wants it censored from the public for business or whatever reasons, isn’t wrong per se,” Signorile added. “If this characteristic, like other characteristics about public figures, is relevant to a larger story encompassing their work, their role, their power, their influence, and is something the public should know — then it should be reported.”

“Some say, well why should the public know? Well, it’s interesting for the public to know if the person is engaging in work that is influenced by their queerness, for example. But more so if the person is working against LGBTQ people it’s relevant. And……If this person is going to come under the microscope when seeking very high public office, certainly this is something that will/should become known. Deception, at that level, isn’t good. An old debate, but remember some of this, as it will keep coming up in the future.”

…Sometime reporting focuses on issues public figures would rather not see made public, and is gratuitous and often unnecessary to report.



But other reporting is quite relevant to a story and important for the public to know whether the public figure wants it known or not. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) June 4, 2020

if this characteristic, like other characteristics about public figures, is relevant to a larger story encompassing their work, their role, their power, their influence, and is something the public should know — then it should be reported. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) June 4, 2020

…If this person is going tor come under the microscope when seeking very high public office, certainly this is something that will/should become known. Deception, at that level, isn’t good.



An old debate, but remember some of this, as it will keep coming up in the future. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) June 4, 2020

I don't care if Lady G is gay. I love gay people. I don't care if his suitors are male escorts. A job is a job. BUT if it is revealed that this info was responsible for his abhorrent traitorous behavior these last 3 years, this mother fucker is going down. (and not in a fun way.) — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 5, 2020

Graham has a long history of votes and rhetoric against LGBTQ people, with a rating from the Human Rights Campaign of just 12 percent. He was also a vocal Trump critic until Trump became president, when Graham became vocally pro-Trump and one of his most fervent allies in the Senate. Some suggest it was because he discovered Trump had dirt on him.

Many people are asking what do I know about #LadyGraham. I know nothing about #LadyG except I may have given his cellphone number to Russia, if they were listening, back in 2015. And V. Putin is very smart! https://t.co/U1EvNgAurE — Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) June 6, 2020

Watch this clip again in light of recent events.



Trump says he is talking about one senator "on the other side," but the reality is that he knew exactly who he was talking about and it was a Republican.



"I've seen that person in very, very bad situations, somewhat compromising" pic.twitter.com/flVuv5uc8c — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 6, 2020

FITSNews reports: “Graham is facing a tougher-than-expected fight this fall from Democrat Jaime Harrison, who has attracted significant national support (and raised some serious cash) in his bid to oust the third-term lawmaker. Harrison, incidentally, has been the focus of similar rumors over the years … which we care as much about as the rumors surrounding Graham. Still, something about this particular installment of the ‘Lindsey Graham is about to be outed’ rumor that seems … different. Lots of national reporters are clearly chasing it (including several who have called our news desk), and the chatter about numerous male escorts contemplating the consequences of violating alleged nondisclosure agreements seems curiously (disturbingly) specific.”

Of course, Graham has been the subject of gay rumors for years, and we’ve been covering the topic since at least 2009.

In 2009, Graham (R-SC) was asked about rumors he is gay by Mike Stark of The Crooked Dope.

Wrote Stark: “At Justice Sotomayor’s confirmation hearings, Senator Lindsey Graham asked her about anonymous comments offered by a range of lawyers. These comments were negative, mostly having to do with the Justice’s temperament. Leaving aside the fact that Justice Scalia’s acidic demeanor never seemed to bother any of the white male Senators called upon to confirm him, I did think it was notable to ask a nominated Justice to comment on accusations made by anonymous accusers. I especially found it interesting because there is no shortage of rumors regarding Senator Graham’s sexual orientation. That puts Graham in almost the same position Justice Sotomayor except nobody that I know of has asked Senator Graham to respond to the rumors. What’s more, if Graham did have gay relations while a member of the military, he broke the law.”

After his question was brushed off, Stark said to Graham, “I’m guessing that after a long career in the military, you’re not going to dignify any of these rumors with any kind of comment.”

Replied Graham, “Right, right.”

Asked about Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, Graham replied, “I want to see what the military says.”

In 2010, the New York Times brought up the gay rumors in a profile of the senator, but of course Graham denied:

“For his sins, Glenn Beck termed the senator Obama Lite, while Rush Limbaugh labeled him Lindsey Grahamnesty. Less tame are the blogosphere monikers, like ‘Miss Lindsey,’ that play off of Graham’s never-married status. During a South Carolina Tea Party rally this spring, one speaker created an uproar by postulating that Graham supported a guest-worker program out of fear that the Democrats might otherwise expose his homosexuality. (Graham smirked when I brought this up. ‘Like maybe I’m having a clandestine affair with Ricky Martin,’ he said. ‘I know it’s really gonna upset a lot of gay men — I’m sure hundreds of ’em are gonna be jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge — but I ain’t available. I ain’t gay. Sorry.’)”

Graham’s opponent in a 2014 Senate race called him “ambiguously gay.”

Even fellow Republican Mike Huckabee has taken jabs at Graham’s life in the closet. Said Huckabee in 2017 to Laura Ingraham, after Graham made some unfavorable remarks about Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA): “I’m very disappointed in Lindsey. I sometimes wonder what uniform he puts on each morning when goes out to the field to play, and I’m not just talking about the partisan uniform.”

Graham commented on the rumors most recently after National Coming Out Day in 2018, when Chelsea Handler tweeted, “If you’re wondering why Republicans took a sick day today, it’s probably because it’s #NationalComingOutDay. Looking at you @LindseyGrahamSC”

Graham responded: “It’s a free country, you can say what you want to say, I don’t care. I don’t think much about what she says at all. If she wants to live her life that way. It’s up to her. To the extent that it matters, I’m not gay….Belittling people is not as funny as it used to be, and that’s a good thing.”

And in 2019, Patti LuPone offered this blunt assessment, tweeting, “Lindsey Graham you are a disgrace. On a personal note, why don’t you just bite the bullet and come out. You might just come to your senses.”

Lindsey Graham you are a disgrace. On a personal note, why don’t you just bite the bullet and come out. You might just come to your senses. — Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) July 18, 2019

And then there was SNL.

Clearly this wasn’t news to SNL but okay #LadyG pic.twitter.com/ZQayZGars3 — StevenHave (@StevenHave) June 6, 2020

In November 2019, Bill Maher went after Graham’s “hypocrisy on steroids” on Real Time with a list less about the Republican South Carolina senator’s heinous, turn-about political allegiance to Trump and more about the rumors of his sexuality, using gay-coded tropes.

“LadyG” and “LadyGraham” were still trending on Twitter Saturday morning. Harding has not posted any updates to his efforts, though they clearly seem to be retaining steam. Graham has not yet commented.

If it turns out the Lindsey Graham rumors are true, we need an investigation into what Trump knew and when did he know it.



The way Lindsey did an about face with Trump has been a bigger mystery than DB Cooper.



Someone had the dirt on him and used it.#LadyGraham #ladyg — CJ (@Yeti2308) June 6, 2020

If #LadyG was just out, he'd be a way happier person, Trump wouldn't have dirt, and he'd be able to follow his withered conscience.



but nah he had to be a republican — fighting growlbacks bottomless spirit pit (@MagsVisaggs) June 6, 2020

So an army of gay hookers is angry and outting Lindsey Graham. And he earned the nickname #LadyG — 🇺🇸 🇩🇪 Matt Behnke 🇮🇪 🇬🇧 🌊 (@MadeaMattie) June 6, 2020

There are some problematic top posts under the tag #LadyGraham but.. this is a much as I'm going to do.#LadyG has been saying homophobic shit my entire gay life. Suck some dick and choke on it. I yield my time. Fuck you. — your name (@curiouscuratin) June 6, 2020

I don’t care what you do in private and who you do it with I do care when in public you push my people down time to #SashayAway #LadyG pic.twitter.com/zvwaoTAdIV — Situafferty (@19SL73) June 6, 2020