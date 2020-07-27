Troye Sivan Reportedly Split from Boyfriend Jacob Bixenman

Recording artist Troye Sivan has split from his boyfriend Jacob Bixenman after four years together. The two were featured in a Vogue “73 Questions” interview in June 2019.

According to media reports, Bixenman and Sivan’s social media accounts have been absent any mention of each other since November 2019 and Sivan left L.A. to isolate with his family in Perth, Australia amid the COVID pandemic.

Sivan released a new single, “Easy”, one week ago, off a six-track EP called In A Dream. Sivan described the EP as “a story that’s still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh.”