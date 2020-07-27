‘Vermont Karen’ Explodes in Racist Tirade at Pro-Police Rally: ‘Black Lives Don’t Matter at All to Me. White Lives Matter!’ — WATCH

A woman attending a pro-police rally in Montpelier, Vermont which was met by a group of Black Lives Matter counterprotesters had a major racist meltdown which was captured on camera and shared to social media.

Screeched the woman, who was not wearing a mask: “Black lives don’t matter at all to me! White lives matter! You’ve had everything, free f**king everything. Blacks have been coddled for years. Free college, free everything! Your test scores are higher! Every thing! Free college! Free everything and it’s still not enough and never will be! Black lives don’t f**king matter to me.”