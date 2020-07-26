White House Tweets Chummy Photo of Trump Golfing with Brett Favre as U.S. COVID Death Toll Nears 150,000

As U.S. coronavirus fatalities approached 150,000, Donald Trump golfed with former NFL quarterback Brett Favre on Saturday. It was Trumps 265th visit to the golf course during his presidency.

Brett LOVES Wisconsin, Mississippi and Minnesota. A good golfer – hits it LONG! https://t.co/JcBJJEWI0X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

Twitter had a lot to say about it.

so Brett Favre still sending out dick pics smh pic.twitter.com/GYdLAqv4oQ — On The Point (@pointerdave) July 25, 2020

@realDonaldTrump was never in touch. 145,000 dead from COVID19. USA is a raging inferno, 52 million unemployed, secret police turned loose in cities on citizens, Soldiers being slaughtered by PUTIN, Trump playing golf with @LindseyGrahamSC and Brett Favre. NOVEMBER IS COMING VOTE https://t.co/ydFxGj5e6I July 26, 2020

@CraigSh8

What happened yesterday in our world!

Hurricane Hanna.

Deaths went over 147,000 because of COVID-19.

Another day with 1 thousand deaths.

Trumps SS Troops beat up peaceful protesters.

No plans for testing.

Nothing done for unemployment.



What did Trump do?



Play Golf! — Tim (@slydog2012t) July 26, 2020

Another Saturday in July. 148 thousand Americans don’t have the chance to play golf today like Trump. — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) July 25, 2020

Brett Favre plays golf with Trump? Reminds me of Charles Barkley quote "Im not a role model. Just because I can dunk a basketball doesn't mean I should raise your kids." Amen. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) July 25, 2020