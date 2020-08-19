HRC Slams U.S. Senate Candidate Don Bolduc for Using Homophobic Slur in Campaign Ad: WATCH

The Human Rights Campaign has denounced Don Bolduc, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate from New Hampshire, for using a homophobic slur in a new campaign ad.

Says Bolduc in the ad: “I didn’t spend my life defending this country to let a bunch of liberal, socialist pansies squander it away. I’m Don Bolduc, I approve this message and I’m asking for your vote.”

Human Rights Campaign spokesperson Wyatt Ronan released a statement in response to the ad: “Donald Bolduc’s use of a homophobic slur in his campaign ad is shameful and dangerous. A campaign run on hate has no place in New Hampshire or anywhere in this country. History shows that New Hampshire is won by supporting and advancing the rights and protections of LGBTQ Granite Staters, not demeaning them. Bolduc’s attacks on the LGBTQ+ community might help him in his Republican primary against Corky Messner, who has called the fight for transgender rights ‘horrific, but it’s wrong for New Hampshire. That’s why voters will reject them in the fall and re-elect Jeanne Shaheen, who has always fought to make a difference for the LGBTQ community.”

Bolduc has previously come out in opposition to LGBTQ equality: