Dem Convention Lineup, Shia LaBeouf, Anthony Fauci, Beirut LGBTQ, ‘Enough is Enough’, Smash Mouth, Leslie Odom Jr, Jerry Prevo, Ghislaine Maxwell: HOT LINKS

DEM CONVENTION. Line-up announced: “The schedule, provided by Democratic officials involved in the planning, above all else reflects Mr. Biden’s chief political goal: uniting the jostling progressive and establishment wings of the Democratic Party behind an elder statesman who has spent the last several months courting skeptical progressives.”

PSA OF THE DAY. Michelle Obama urges people to vote by mail or vote early.

ANTHONY FAUCI. COVID isn’t disappearing: “I mean, all you’ve got to do is look at the data, David. The virus is telling us what it can and will do if we don’t confront it properly.”

FUNDRAISING EFFORT OF THE DAY. The UK’s LGBTQ+ community, their allies and the Lebanese Diaspora are raising funds to support the LGBTQ community in Beirut following the massive explosion: “All proceeds will be equally split and donated to the Lebanese Red Cross, Beit El Baraka , Basmeh & Zeitooneh and Embrace Lebanon. Beit El Baraka provide food banks for victims of the disaster, Basmeh & Zeitooneh are responding on the ground to those who have been made homeless, and Embrace Lebanon offers mental health support. “

SUPERSPREADERS. Smash Mouth performed for a massive unmasked crowd at the Sturgis motorcycle COVention.

ACTOR’S EQUITY. Leslie Odom Jr. revealed his demands over Hamilton movie on Disney+: “You must pay me exactly what that white boy got to do Grease Live!’ That’s the bottom line.”

WUT? Donald Trump says the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic ended World War II.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL. Conditions behind bars are “onerous.” “As a result of what occurred with Mr. Epstein, Ms. Maxwell is being treated worse than other similarly situated pretrial detainees, which significantly impacts her ability to prepare a defense and be ready for trial on the schedule set by the Court.”

THE AMERICAN HERALD. Conservative purported news platform is run by Trump SuperPAC: “The American Herald’s formation comes during an election cycle in which Trump’s political machine has sought to construct its own media infrastructure to combat and circumvent what it sees as endemic hostility from the political press. ‘Stop being told what to think,’ the American Herald’s tagline declares.”

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. The activist group Meidas Touch teams up with Vote Proud to bring out the LGBTQ vote using the disco classic “Enough is Enough”. “We got the rights to the song, with Bruce’s total support — unlike the methods that Trump uses, where he does not even ask permission from the songwriters,” added Brett Meiselas. “I look forward to continuing our outreach to the LGBTQ community with Vote Proud.”

I’m gonna come to your house and confiscate your gay card!You’re supposed to VOTE! If you hadn’t been MIA in 2016, we wouldn’t be living through this catastrophe! #StandUp! It’s WAR! https://t.co/PrGyYL5MzJ — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 11, 2020

LOCK HIM UP. Man punches 17-year-old employee at Sesame Street theme park after being told to wear a mask. “The teen suffered a jaw injury and a damaged tooth. He was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Middletown on Sunday and underwent surgery on Monday.”

LIBERTY UNIVERSITY. Jerry Falwell Jr. has been replaced by the Rev. Jerry Prevo: “Prevo is taking over the day-to-day operations of the school just two weeks before about 15,000 residential students begin in-person classes on campus. Prevo, the former pastor of one of the largest churches in Alaska, has served as Liberty’s board chair since 2003 and as a trustee since 1996. He resides in the Anchorage region.” He’s extremely anti-LGBTQ….

ICEMAN? Is Shia LaBeouf set to play the gay X-Men superhero? “According to our intel, LaBeouf is still under consideration for Moon Knight, but is no longer viewed as one of the top choices. However, having watched his recent resurgence with great interest, Marvel are keen to work with him and they now see a role as one of the X-Men as another possible way of bringing him into the fold while still easing him back into the big budget environment that he’d previously sworn off.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Cardi B – WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion.

