Lincoln Project: ‘It’s Moving Day’ Soon for 25 Million Americans Hit by ‘Trump Evictions, Trump Foreclosures’ Due to President’s Failed COVID Response

The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group led by Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, and other disillusioned Republicans, is out with a new ad hitting Trump hard on the looming evictions and foreclosures caused by his failure to provide adequate relief to a COVID-stricken economy.

“The man in [the White House] doesn’t give a damn if you lose yours.”

Said Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project: “The callous inhumanity of Donald Trump knows no bounds. More than 30 million Americans are reliant on government assistance because of the president’s ignorant and dangerous lack of response to a global pandemic. That he is unwilling to even provide $600 a week in relief is emblematic of a man who doesn’t give a damn about the people he has sworn to serve and protect. It sends a clear message that he would rather see people starving on the streets than miss a round of golf.”

The Lincoln Project is expanding its list of Republican targets, The Hill reports: “In addition to a relentless negative ad campaign against Trump, the group has so far spent more than $1.3 million attacking Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), who is among the most vulnerable GOP senators up for reelection. That’s by far the most they’ve spent on any Senate candidate.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings reveal The Lincoln Project has also targeted more than a half-dozen other Republicans up for reelection in 2020, including Sens. Cory Gardner (Colo), Martha McSally (Ariz.), Lindsey Graham(S.C.), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Joni Ernst (Iowa), John Cornyn (Texas) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.). The group is running ads in support of Democratic Senate candidates Steve Bullock in Montana and Al Gross in Alaska, who are seeking to unseat Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), respectively.