Virtual Democratic National Convention Continues with AOC, Bill Clinton, Jill Biden, and More: WATCH LIVE

The second of four nights of an unprecedented virtual Democratic National Convention begins tonight at 9 pm ET. The convention was scheduled to take place in Milwaukee, but because of the coronavirus pandemic the format has obviously changed, and the prime time event will be a combination of recorded and beamed-in live video.

Slated to speak from 9-11 are former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, former President Bill Clinton, and former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of presidential nominee and former VP Joe Biden.