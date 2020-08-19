Parents of Matthew Shepard Cast Wyoming’s Nomination for Biden in Unique, Uplifting, and Unprecedented DNC Roll Call: WATCH

The roll call nominating Joe Biden as the party’s nominee at this year’s Democratic National Convention was a highlight of Tuesday night’s program and the format forced from the unique moment we’re in amid the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time, each state’s delegate votes were cast by Americans from their own states, instead of in a crowded arena. Many people are now calling for the format to be kept for all future conventions.

The format created many touching moments. See a few of them below (along with the full roll call at the bottom), including Wyoming’s nomination, which surely brought a lump to the throats of any who remember the horrific murder of Matthew Shepard, the gay University of Wyoming student who was beaten, brutally tortured, and left to die on a fence in Laramie in 1998. Matthew’s parents Judy and Dennis, who have crusaded for LGBTQ rights since that day, read out the state’s delegate votes.

‘We see in Joe what made Matt’s life so special’ — Watch Matthew Shepard’s parents cast Wyoming’s delegate votes at the #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/np4N6tu6eu August 19, 2020

Was so moved to see Matthew Shepard’s parents nominate Biden. pic.twitter.com/c9af80tyhs — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 19, 2020

The parents of murdered gay man Matthew Shepard just appeared from Wyoming and I’m an emotional gay man pic.twitter.com/crqNS52MH8 August 19, 2020

Tears in my eyes watching Matthew Shepard's parents announce Wyoming's votes pic.twitter.com/sx3dUImlQ2 — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) August 19, 2020

Mayor Pete for Indiana:

Pete Buttigieg appears in DNC's virtual roll call to cast Indiana's delegate votes for the Democratic presidential nomination https://t.co/tFT8FVSwQb pic.twitter.com/x9nTrnz3fN — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 19, 2020

Jacquelyn Brittany, who told Biden “I love you” on an elevator, and went viral.

Jacquelyn Brittany, a security guard, had an encounter with Joe Biden on an elevator that went viral. She has now nominated him for the presidency. https://t.co/VkU2ybO5Hx pic.twitter.com/0MSX0Kto0O — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 19, 2020

And Rhode Island’s nomination immediately went viral last night, for something everyone can agree on: calamari!

“I’m really happy for you. And imma let you finish. But Rhode Island had one of the best roll calls of all time.” pic.twitter.com/bPfHFUeo6n — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) August 19, 2020

The full roll call: