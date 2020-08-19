Parents of Matthew Shepard Cast Wyoming’s Nomination for Biden in Unique, Uplifting, and Unprecedented DNC Roll Call: WATCH

The roll call nominating Joe Biden as the party’s nominee at this year’s Democratic National Convention was a highlight of Tuesday night’s program and the format forced from the unique moment we’re in amid the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time, each state’s delegate votes were cast by Americans from their own states, instead of in a crowded arena. Many people are now calling for the format to be kept for all future conventions.
The format created many touching moments. See a few of them below (along with the full roll call at the bottom), including Wyoming’s nomination, which surely brought a lump to the throats of any who remember the horrific murder of Matthew Shepard, the gay University of Wyoming student who was beaten, brutally tortured, and left to die on a fence in Laramie in 1998. Matthew’s parents Judy and Dennis, who have crusaded for LGBTQ rights since that day, read out the state’s delegate votes.
Mayor Pete for Indiana:
Jacquelyn Brittany, who told Biden “I love you” on an elevator, and went viral.
And Rhode Island’s nomination immediately went viral last night, for something everyone can agree on: calamari!
The full roll call: