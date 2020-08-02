Dr. Deborah Birx Grilled About How Many Deaths U.S. Can Expect from Trump’s Criminally Negligent COVID-19 Response: ‘Anything is Possible’ — WATCH

Dr. Deborah Birx, Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force since February 2020, was asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday if she thought it was possible that projections U.S. deaths might reach 300,000 by the end of the year were correct.

“Anything is possible,” replied Birx.

BASH: The former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the US coronavirus death toll could double to 300,000 deaths by the end of the year. Do you think that is possible?



BIRX: Anything is possible pic.twitter.com/auZkHYvDDO August 2, 2020

Asked why, as the coordinator for the federal response, America is not even close to controlling this like other places, Birx blamed it on Americans and not the Trump administration’s criminally negligent handling of the crisis:

Said Birx: “As I traveled around the country, I saw all of America moving and I think it’s our job as public health officials to be able to get a message to each American that says if you’ve chosen to go on vacation into a hot spot, you really need to come back and protect those with co-morbidities and assume you’re infected. We have been trying to get out the clarion call about the asymptomatic spread, which I think still Americans and public health officials — it’s hard to get their hands around that, because the number of people who are spreading virus without symptoms, by the time you wait for someone to come forward to the emergency room, you have widespread community spread.”

DR BIRX IS A FRAUD! She is asked why covid is so huge in this country and her answer is America is on the move. I have never seen anyone not answer the question like this witch!! #DrBirx #dumptrump #resistance #Resign #Biden2020 pic.twitter.com/lHOBZnNLwi — ROBERT LEEDS (@RRROBY) August 2, 2020

Birx also spoke about school reopening, and failed to answer directly whether they should open or not.

.@DanaBashCNN presses Dr. Deborah Birx on school reopening.

“If you have high case load and active community spread … we’re asking people to distance learn at this moment so we can get this epidemic under control,” Dr. Birx says. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/6ZplBMtynn — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 2, 2020

In related news, Nancy Pelosi told ABC News’ Martha Raddatz that she has no confidence in Birx: “I think the president has been spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee so, I don’t have confidence there, no.”

JUST IN: “I think the president has been spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee so, I don’t have confidence there, no,” Speaker Pelosi tells @MarthaRaddatz when asked is she has confidence in Dr. Deborah Birx. https://t.co/qvp1ZOU4QD pic.twitter.com/z6tb8ozO61 — ABC News (@ABC) August 2, 2020

Birx was asked about Pelosi’s comments in real time (ignoring the Twitter blathering of the pro-Trump tweeter below):