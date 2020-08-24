Jerry Falwell Jr. Resigns from Liberty University Amid Pool Boy Sex Allegations

Jerry Falwell Jr. has resigned as president of Liberty University after Giancarlo Granda, the “pool boy” Falwell Jr. said was extorting he and his wife over an alleged affair told Reuters that Falwell “enjoyed watching from the corner of the room” while Granda had sex with his wife.

Religion News reports: “His resignation came within hours of the publication of a news story that alleged he and his wife Becki had a years-long sexual relationship with a business associate. Falwell had been placed on indefinite leave earlier this month after posting, then deleting, a provocative Instagram photo of him posing with his arm around a woman at a party with their zippers down and midriffs showing.”

EARLIER: Jerry Falwell Jr. Says Wife Had Affair with ‘Angry and Aggressive’ Pool Boy Who is Targeting Them in ‘Fatal Attraction’ Extortion

Reuters reported: “Granda showed Reuters emails, text messages and other evidence that he says demonstrate the sexual nature of his relationship with the couple, who have been married since 1987. ‘Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,’ Granda said in an interview. Now 29, he described the liaisons as frequent – ‘multiple times per year’ – and said the encounters took place at hotels in Miami and New York, and at the Falwells’ home in Virginia. His friendship with the Falwells eventually soured, Granda told Reuters, in part because he wanted to dissolve his ties with the couple and fell into a business dispute with them.”